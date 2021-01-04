Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iQIYI (IQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ):

12/24/2020 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – iQIYI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $23.20 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – iQIYI is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.20 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – iQIYI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

IQ stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iQIYI by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 143,868 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in iQIYI by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iQIYI by 1,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

