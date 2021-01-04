Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Get Repay alerts:

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Repay by 389.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after buying an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Repay by 520.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after buying an additional 3,200,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after buying an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.