Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $258.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $107,974.63 and $258.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00290056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.12 or 0.02059817 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

