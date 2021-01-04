Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 274,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

RBNC stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $303.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

