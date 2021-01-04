Redd Price Hits $0.0011 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars.

