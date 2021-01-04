Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 549 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 599,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,340. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

