Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $231.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,324. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -158.46, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.82.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

