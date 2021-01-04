Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.35. 1,660,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

