Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 230.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

AVGO stock traded down $12.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.09. The company had a trading volume of 118,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,893. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $441.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

