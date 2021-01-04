Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO remained flat at $$22.39 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

