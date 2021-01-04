Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

