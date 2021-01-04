Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

