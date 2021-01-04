Red Pulse Phoenix One Day Volume Reaches $202,914.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.