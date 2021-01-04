Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

