Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.56. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

