Raymond James Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $77.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.49. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,938 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,577 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

