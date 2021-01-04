Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.06. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

