Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Rafael worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period.

Get Rafael alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:RFL opened at $23.32 on Monday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Rafael from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.