RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 631% compared to the typical daily volume of 488 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on RADA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 6,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,393. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $406.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

