Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $310,208.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

