QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post sales of $119.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.43 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $118.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $532.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.78 million to $540.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $585.31 million, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $585.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 10,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,196. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,079.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479,268 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.