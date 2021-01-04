QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Coinnest. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $259,646.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

