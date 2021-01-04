Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00008741 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $459,434.96 and $12,248.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00527920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00148342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00272145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050194 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

