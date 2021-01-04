Pure (PUREX) Trading Down 49.3% This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00278902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.01327109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001427 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

