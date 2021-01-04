Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

PCYO opened at $11.23 on Monday. Pure Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $268.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

