PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €86.60 ($101.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of PUM traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €92.28 ($108.56). The company had a trading volume of 102,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.40 ($109.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.06 and its 200-day moving average is €75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.25.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

