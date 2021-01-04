PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

