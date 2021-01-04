Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ROSYY opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile
