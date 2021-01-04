Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post $13.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.63 billion and the lowest is $13.28 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $56.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.68 billion to $58.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

