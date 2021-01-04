Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report sales of $9.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $37.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.71. 7,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

