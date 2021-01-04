Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

PRVB opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

