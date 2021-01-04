Proton (XPR) Market Cap Tops $7.91 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Proton has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $121,021.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,331,932,121 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

