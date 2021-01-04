Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.45. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

