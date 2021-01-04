Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after buying an additional 794,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 146.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 719,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 426,936 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

