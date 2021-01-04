PrimeStone Hits Market Cap of $27,808.00 (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, PrimeStone has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. PrimeStone has a market capitalization of $27,808.00 and $7.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PrimeStone coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00049800 BTC.

PrimeStone Profile

PrimeStone is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2018. PrimeStone’s total supply is 19,850,906 coins. PrimeStone’s official website is kabberry.com . PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @prism_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PrimeStone Coin Trading

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PrimeStone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.