Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

PRBZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS PRBZF traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $81.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

