Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.65

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $82.90, with a volume of 3880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

