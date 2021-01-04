Polkastarter Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.89 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 84% higher against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market cap of $41.03 million and $3.89 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00539600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00147057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00284824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050510 BTC.

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,948,023 tokens. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

