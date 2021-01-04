POA Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $190,712.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,169,369 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

