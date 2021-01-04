Playkey (PKT) Trading 108.8% Higher This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Playkey has a total market cap of $246,043.77 and $43,129.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 108.8% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00300851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022670 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.