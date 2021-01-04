Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,250.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $826,797.53 and $6,250.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00547517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00147309 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00269902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

