PIXEL (PXL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $511,347.98 and approximately $1.78 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,113.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.01280802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00221100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.