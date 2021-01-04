Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 481,573 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

