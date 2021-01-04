Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

