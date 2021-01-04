Phore (PHR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,974.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $25,974.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001989 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,936,686 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

