PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,449.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $824,618.44 and approximately $42,449.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

