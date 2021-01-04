Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.39 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00223379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00530423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00278053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049778 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,163,325 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

