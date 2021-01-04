Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) versus Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Critical Analysis

Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) and Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pendrell alerts:

Pendrell has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Research has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pendrell and Acacia Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pendrell N/A N/A N/A Acacia Research 94.66% -2.86% -1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pendrell and Acacia Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A Acacia Research 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acacia Research has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Acacia Research’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than Pendrell.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Pendrell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Acacia Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pendrell and Acacia Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pendrell $42.77 million 2.92 $19.06 million N/A N/A Acacia Research $11.25 million 17.26 -$17.11 million N/A N/A

Pendrell has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Research.

Summary

Acacia Research beats Pendrell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pendrell Company Profile

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,570 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pendrell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendrell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.