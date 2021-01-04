Peercoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $52,951.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $52,951.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,687,449 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

