PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,144.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 57.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 57.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $64,567.37 and approximately $2,144.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00126244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00260062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00526521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00278356 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00050723 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

